Fulton Bank increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,617 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.60M, up from 29,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 7.67 million shares traded or 10.93% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 13,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,082 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.60 million, down from 120,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 54.62M shares traded or 35.22% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VDIGX) by 21,269 shares to 709,083 shares, valued at $20.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Overseas Fd by 24,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,519 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $20.77 million activity. $1.34 million worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was sold by Schwarz Glenda Mae on Monday, September 10. 160,064 shares were sold by Lance Ryan Michael, worth $11.54 million. Shares for $4.27 million were sold by Wallette Don E Jr..

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $878.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Tips Etf (VTIP) by 19,382 shares to 133,558 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 32,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.42 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.