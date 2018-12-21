Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 44.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 2,226 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock declined 10.24%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 2,739 shares with $370,000 value, down from 4,965 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $14.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90.2. About 1.84M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 13.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired 944,636 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 19.02%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 7.88M shares with $109.74 million value, up from 6.94M last quarter. Freeport now has $14.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 12.22 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q REV. $4.87B, EST. $4.92B; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg

Among 7 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan had 8 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 29. FBR Capital maintained Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Wednesday, September 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Thursday, July 26. Citigroup maintained the shares of FCX in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 7 to “Underperform”.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) stake by 3.04 million shares to 5.23M valued at $104.69M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) stake by 220,904 shares and now owns 267,477 shares. Natera Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 55 investors sold FCX shares while 198 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 983.61 million shares or 3.09% less from 1.01 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,300 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.11% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 23,648 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 510,360 are owned by Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Norinchukin State Bank The has 0.04% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Focused Wealth Management reported 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 28,445 shares stake. Contrarius Invest Mngmt has invested 4.91% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 13,500 are owned by Amer National Com Tx. Alps Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 76,280 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 25,872 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 6.36 million shares.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $836,250 activity. Shares for $836,250 were sold by MATHER COURTNEY.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Announces Successful Completion of Transaction with Government of Indonesia – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Indonesia’s president wants Freeport divestment wrapped up soon – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan: First Look At Q3 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deep Value At Freeport-McMoRan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan Will Rebound – Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) stake by 46,316 shares to 796,078 valued at $60.86M in 2018Q3. It also upped Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 6,957 shares and now owns 58,251 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) was raised too.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FANG Stock Crowded With Sellers – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FANG – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diamondback Energy provides 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Oil Stock Is Giving Its Investors a Big Raise in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: FANG Stocks Growth Fundamentals Remain Relatively Strong (NASDAQ:FB)(NASDAQ:AMZN)(NFLX)(GOOGL) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.69 million activity. On Wednesday, June 20 the insider Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold $106,876. Pantermuehl Russell sold $133,438 worth of stock. Hollis Michael L. sold $644,250 worth of stock. 5,000 shares valued at $638,183 were sold by Molnar Paul on Thursday, September 20.

Among 11 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $18900 highest and $153 lowest target. $172.56’s average target is 91.31% above currents $90.2 stock price. Diamondback Energy had 15 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was reinitiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, November 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $164 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Thursday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $176 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 11. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold FANG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 107.00 million shares or 8.09% more from 98.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 487,171 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fund Management invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Regions Finance reported 182 shares. Stelliam Investment Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 230,500 shares. World Invsts holds 11.93 million shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com holds 21,350 shares. Reilly Limited Company has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 48,070 were accumulated by Harvey Cap Mngmt Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 10,710 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 0.45% or 164,230 shares in its portfolio. 10,564 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Capital Research Invsts holds 0.26% or 6.56 million shares in its portfolio. Element Management Lc holds 17,400 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 20,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs reported 0.23% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).