Comerica Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (BR) by 5.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 3,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,702 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.51M, up from 52,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $95.01. About 593,538 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 11.33% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.88M, down from 293,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.55. About 5.55M shares traded or 44.70% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April

Among 7 analysts covering Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold BR shares while 231 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 3.27% less from 95.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beaumont Fin Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 3,346 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.26% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tompkins Fincl invested in 590 shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.09% or 124,374 shares. Regions Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). And Mgmt Com stated it has 5,108 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management owns 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 185 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 20 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 349,558 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Lc holds 357,978 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 17,962 were reported by Da Davidson And. Signaturefd Lc reported 1,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 53,415 shares. Logan Capital holds 50,008 shares.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 27,456 shares to 308,512 shares, valued at $20.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 10,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,273 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Presents At Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Workiva and Broadridge Announce Strategic Alliance to Streamline Shareholder Communications – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best Stocks for 2018: Broadridge Financial Solutions Continues to Grow – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2018. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Blockchain Stocks to Watch in November – The Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Finance: Have You Ever Heard Of Boring Growth? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 06, 2018.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53 billion for 13.07 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. The insider Squeri Stephen J sold $1.30 million. $2.80 million worth of stock was sold by GORDON MARC D on Wednesday, September 12.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 0.86% or 78,158 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Principal Fincl Group accumulated 1.06M shares. Barton Investment owns 4,025 shares. State Street holds 37.40 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 335,255 were reported by Natixis Lp. Moreover, Grimes & has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lincoln National has 2,736 shares. Advisor Partners Lc owns 21,502 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. 4,429 were reported by Parsec Management. Highland Cap Lp reported 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.47% or 209,767 shares. Hills State Bank owns 3,913 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc reported 81,002 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Old National Natl Bank In has 0.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,341 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive.