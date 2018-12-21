Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.09, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 68 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 51 sold and reduced their holdings in Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 20.70 million shares, up from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 41 Increased: 41 New Position: 27.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Bottomline Technologies (De) (EPAY) stake by 30.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 42,018 shares as Bottomline Technologies (De) (EPAY)’s stock declined 26.31%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 95,025 shares with $6.91 million value, down from 137,043 last quarter. Bottomline Technologies (De) now has $1.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 325,945 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 48.19% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Analysts await Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. BRSS’s profit will be $12.88 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.68% negative EPS growth.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $559.43 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. Oster.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 136,497 shares traded or 20.53% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) has declined 15.51% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS)

More notable recent Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows St. Joe, AdvanSix, LSC Communications, Global Brass and Copper, Imperva, and Triple-S Management Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) CEO John Wasz on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.’s (BRSS) CEO John Wasz on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Brass And Copper Holdings For The Enterprising Value Investor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2018.

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. for 381,750 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 108,977 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 1.1% invested in the company for 157,107 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.95% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 283,926 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stake by 37,460 shares to 594,290 valued at $8.78 million in 2018Q3. It also upped A stake by 44,175 shares and now owns 408,178 shares. Apollo Endosurgery Inc was raised too.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 selling transactions for $6.72 million activity. Kelly John Francis also sold $311,629 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) on Wednesday, August 15. SAVORY NIGEL K had sold 6,360 shares worth $413,766 on Tuesday, August 28. $277,338 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) shares were sold by Booth Richard Douglas. $484,337 worth of stock was sold by DELUCA NORMAN J on Monday, November 5. 2,500 shares valued at $164,350 were sold by Robinson Benjamin E III on Friday, September 7. On Wednesday, August 22 LEATHE JEFFREY C sold $316,250 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 5,000 shares. $127,000 worth of stock was sold by D’Amato Ken on Thursday, August 23.

Among 4 analysts covering Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bottomline Technologies had 4 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by First Analysis on Monday, November 12 to “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 10. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.