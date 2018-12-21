Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 221,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,532 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.89 million, up from 130,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 21.06M shares traded or 48.12% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Vectren Corp (VVC) by 181.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $128.68M, up from 640,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Vectren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 603,592 shares traded. Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) has risen 4.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VVC News: 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – VECTREN AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – VECTREN HOLDERS TO GET $72.00 IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – VECTREN IS SAID TO EXPECT TAKEOUT IN LOW-TO-MID $70S: DEALREP; 13/03/2018 – Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Market Selloff – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Big Oil Scares Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon nixes West Coast Canada LNG export project – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon considers combining its Permian crude pipeline with Exxon-Plains JV – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Verity John R had sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22 million. Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of stock or 2,798 shares. Shares for $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. $1.26 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock or 7,855 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, April 22 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 21. As per Tuesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 1 with “Hold”. On Friday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of XOM in report on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, July 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, September 23.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13,163 shares to 164,065 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 72,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 923,150 shares, and cut its stake in Northwestern Corp.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (Put) (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 225,700 shares to 49,400 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxstage Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 303,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.02M shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Entmt Inc New.

Another recent and important Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “CenterPoint Energy: Attractive Opportunity At A Low Price – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018.