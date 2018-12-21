Cortland Advisers Llc decreased Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) stake by 7.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 22,501 shares as Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP)’s stock declined 13.13%. The Cortland Advisers Llc holds 282,862 shares with $19.16 million value, down from 305,363 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners Lp now has $12.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 2.94 million shares traded or 225.89% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) stake by 103.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 811,309 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 1.60 million shares with $43.46 million value, up from 787,061 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del Com now has $26.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 18.77M shares traded or 86.07% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 10.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MMP’s profit will be $262.43 million for 12.18 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudock Gp reported 12 shares. Qci Asset New York holds 278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Highland Management Limited Partnership reported 6,653 shares stake. Moreover, Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Heronetta Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 8.94% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 235,879 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Atria Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 4,331 shares. 95,406 were accumulated by Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 18,696 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 8,299 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 2.06M shares. Notis reported 5,975 shares. Moreover, Cohen has 0.61% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 40,000 shares.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.37 million activity. Shares for $2.07M were sold by MEARS MICHAEL N. $581,368 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was sold by Korner Lisa J on Monday, December 10. The insider May Douglas J sold $343,467. Selvidge Jeff R had sold 5,500 shares worth $377,850 on Thursday, September 20.

Among 9 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 2. Goldman Sachs downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Tuesday, October 9 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, November 2. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 18 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, November 5. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 4,515 shares to 703,726 valued at $47.85M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 22,962 shares and now owns 966,105 shares. Dun & Bradstreet Corp Del New (NYSE:DNB) was reduced too.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Zamarin Chad J., worth $64,218. 2,500 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $63,842 were bought by Dunn Micheal G.. $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. $25,750 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Friday, November 2. Cooper Kathleen B sold $249,856 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, November 29. $644,283 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CREEL MICHAEL A on Friday, November 2.

Among 8 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Williams Companies had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Friday, November 2 report. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, September 13 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $35 target.