Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 51.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 896 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $303,000, down from 1,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $292.33. About 1.65M shares traded or 21.85% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 521.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 21,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,679 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.03M, up from 4,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $197.13. About 4.25 million shares traded or 56.65% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $335.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,304 shares to 5,279 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EMA grants Prime status for Roche’s risdiplam for SMA – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Exelixis – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Pharma Stocks That Could Cure Ailing Portfolios in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Exercises Option with Ionis (IONS) to Develop, Commercialize Investigational Treatment BIIB067 for Subtype of Familial ALS Based on Positive Phase 1 Data – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 6,783.91 up 30.18 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 EPS, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,983 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. First American Bank accumulated 6,739 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bessemer holds 0% or 952 shares. Hikari holds 0.51% or 14,260 shares. Stearns Svcs Group stated it has 740 shares. Macquarie Grp has 0.46% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Zacks Invest holds 0.34% or 46,117 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Edgestream Prns LP has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 1.43M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 130,181 shares. Meridian has 9,076 shares. 8,434 were reported by Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Sectoral Asset Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $350,000 activity.

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Biogen Idec Inc. had 145 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 24. Bank of America maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, November 5, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 1. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Friday, February 16. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Tuesday, October 17. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Hold” on Thursday, January 25. Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Thursday, October 5 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Mizuho.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carnival (CCL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Costco (NASDAQ:COST) – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “Nasdaq dips into bear market territory briefly Thursday as investors bail on Apple, Amazon – CNBC” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco Sales Rocket Higher in November – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, September 7. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Wednesday, June 28. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $20000 target. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, October 6. As per Thursday, January 5, the company rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Wednesday, November 15. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $200.0 target.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $18.46 million activity. 4,163 shares were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A, worth $945,940. 6,600 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares with value of $1.49 million were sold by Vachris Roland Michael. $5.22 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E on Thursday, October 25. 2,049 shares were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M, worth $458,976. JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, October 29. 15,000 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares with value of $3.29 million were sold by Murphy James P..

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,838 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Management Tx. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership owns 22,121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 34,442 are owned by Becker Capital Mgmt. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 4,746 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wms Ptnrs holds 0.07% or 2,655 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,287 were accumulated by Transamerica Fincl Advsrs Inc. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 7,692 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 2,882 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Capstone Investment Limited Co stated it has 139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Madison Inv Holdg holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 35,232 shares. Barr E S & holds 3,096 shares. Cap Management Ny stated it has 4,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation reported 410,827 shares.