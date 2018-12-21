Country Club Trust Company increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 8.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company acquired 3,835 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 16.04%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 50,917 shares with $5.95M value, up from 47,082 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $80.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $93.94. About 5.20 million shares traded or 67.42% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014

SURGE ENERGY INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had a decrease of 30% in short interest. ZPTAF’s SI was 423,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 30% from 604,400 shares previously. With 30,700 avg volume, 14 days are for SURGE ENERGY INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)’s short sellers to cover ZPTAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.0522 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About shares traded. Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. United Parcel Service had 16 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, October 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, October 9 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, October 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 25. Citigroup downgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Friday, November 2 to “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. UBS upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Monday, July 16 to “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of UPS in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating.

Country Club Trust Company decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 29,257 shares to 10,932 valued at $492,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,463 shares and now owns 46,422 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was reduced too.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amazon Challenges FedEx, UPS With New Air Freight Hub – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Analyst: FedEx, UPS surcharge increases to play ‘big role in the future of free shipping’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Stock Analysis: United Parcel Services – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Selected as One of America’s Most JUST Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Should I Do With My FedEx And UPS Shares? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. Willis George sold 4,312 shares worth $523,218. The insider Barber James J. sold 2,500 shares worth $304,858.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Summit Asset Ltd Liability owns 3,010 shares. 1,200 are owned by Elm Advsrs Limited Company. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 164,837 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1,913 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.14% or 4,457 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.1% or 94,771 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0.4% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 95,057 shares. Cornerstone Inc owns 77,600 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Merchants Corp owns 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,150 shares. Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 90,974 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 24,755 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 21,479 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Burke And Herbert State Bank And Trust Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).