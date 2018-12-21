Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 9,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,185 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.88 million, up from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 816,637 shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 21.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 190,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.35 million, up from 897,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.065. About 4.19M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 53.06% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Nicholas O’Grady Financial Chief; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel

Among 8 analysts covering SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SEI Investments had 28 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 1 by Zacks. Oppenheimer maintained SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) rating on Monday, July 10. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. On Thursday, January 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Wood on Thursday, September 3 with “Market Perform”. The stock of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) earned “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Thursday, August 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Friday, June 23. As per Wednesday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Mizuho. Credit Agricole upgraded SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) on Thursday, August 27 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 23 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is SEI Investments (SEIC) Down 5.3% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) – SEI Investments Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SEI Investments declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is SEI (SEIC) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Advisors Expect Market Downturn in 2019, According to SEI New Year’s Resolutions Survey – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65M and $263.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2,725 shares to 15,390 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $26.85 million activity. 145,238 shares were sold by WEST ALFRED P JR, worth $7.66M. The insider Ujobai Joseph P sold $940,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Markel holds 0.34% or 329,200 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.02% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 290,929 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 100 shares. Miles reported 1.01% stake. Asset Mngmt stated it has 8,341 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Janney Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bb&T Secs reported 73,115 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 200,284 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields And Ltd Co holds 0.4% or 12,000 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $604.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 40,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $33.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 145,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Level Brands Signs Definitive Merger Agreement to Acquire Nationally Recognized Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumer Products Brand cbdMD – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glowpoint Receives Listing Deficiency Letter from NYSE American; Announces Plans to Regain Compliance – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Receives Acceptance Letter from NYSE American – Business Wire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Gastar Exploration (GST) Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glowpoint and SharedLabs Execute Definitive Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Northern Oil & Gas had 10 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of NOG in report on Thursday, December 15 to “Sector Perform” rating. Cowen & Co downgraded Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) rating on Tuesday, September 8. Cowen & Co has “Underperform” rating and $4 target. On Friday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Hold”.