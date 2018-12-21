Cqs Cayman Lp decreased Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) stake by 25.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 175,715 shares as Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS)’s stock declined 46.61%. The Cqs Cayman Lp holds 519,203 shares with $7.36 million value, down from 694,918 last quarter. Oasis Pete Inc New now has $1.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 5.53 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 33.57% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11

Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 54 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 45 sold and decreased their holdings in Connecticut Water Service Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 5.48 million shares, down from 5.57 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Connecticut Water Service Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 26 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

Among 10 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc had 14 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, November 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 15 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 7 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 26. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 9 by Susquehanna. The rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray on Friday, September 28 with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Tuesday, June 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $10.5 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 15 by Susquehanna.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. OAS’s profit will be $38.22 million for 10.48 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Cqs Cayman Lp increased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) stake by 4.50 million shares to 20.00M valued at $25.43M in 2018Q3. It also upped Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 140,000 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was raised too.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $241,200 activity. $241,200 worth of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) was sold by Reid Taylor L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold OAS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 279.87 million shares or 3.73% more from 269.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.03% or 189,666 shares. 2.83 million are held by Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Limited Partnership. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 0.05% or 37,112 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 2.98 million shares. Numerixs Inv has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 198,146 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 51,814 shares. Caymus Ptnrs Lp holds 6.79% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 2.86 million shares. Emerald Advisers Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,987 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 168,071 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria invested in 0.01% or 10,298 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 2.90M shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 482,776 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. 7.68M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company has market cap of $827.09 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. It has a 43.64 P/E ratio. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) has risen 14.82% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SAYS SJW GROUP MERGER IS IN BEST INTEREST; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says Board Reviewed Eversource Energy Bid; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP,CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE DEAL ~$750M IN AGGREGATE; 19/04/2018 – Eversource: Surprised, Disappointed Connecticut Water's Board Unwilling to Engage in Discussions With Us; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Energy: Expressed Its Interest in Pursuing an Acquisition of Connecticut Water in 2017; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO MERGER PACT WITH; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF PROPOSAL FROM EVER; 19/04/2018 – Eversource: Sent Follow-Up Communication to Connecticut Water Expressing Continued Interest on April 17; 22/05/2018 – CTWS SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company to SJW Group; 31/05/2018 – CTWS MERGER PACT TO ALLOW SOLICITATION OF ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS