Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 39.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 99,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,049 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.24 million, down from 250,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 4.76 million shares traded or 96.11% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 86.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 13,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,915 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94 million, up from 15,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 1.52M shares traded or 234.43% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 29.96% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE

Among 9 analysts covering Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Compass Minerals had 28 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 27 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 5 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Wednesday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CMP in report on Tuesday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, October 2, the company rating was upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt. As per Friday, September 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.86 in 2018Q2.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) CEO Fran Malecha on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digging For A Market Deal? Check Out Compass Minerals – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Compass Minerals Isn’t Worried About Falling Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Are Missing Out on This High-Yield Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $35,813 activity.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $200.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 35,548 shares to 8,469 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,922 shares, and cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Among 22 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. ONEOK had 91 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $74 target in Friday, July 27 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 31 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, January 20. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 9 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 31 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of OKE in report on Tuesday, August 11 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 15 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of OKE in report on Wednesday, January 17 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. ONEOK – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Behind-the-Scenes Conversation: Should I Buy More of This Market-Crushing High-Yield Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Ignore Seadrill Partners: Here Are 3 Better Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 44.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.52 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.52 million for 17.97 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.