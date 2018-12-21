New York: In a research report revealed to investors on 21 December, Credit Suisse reiterated their Neutral rating on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). They currently have a $26.5 target on the firm. Credit Suisse’s target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current stock price.

SENEX ENERGY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) had a decrease of 2.09% in short interest.

Senex Energy Limited explores, develops, and produces gas and oil resources in Australia. The company has market cap of $. It holds a portfolio of gas and oil assets in AustraliaÂ’s Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in QueenslandÂ’s Surat Basin. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm in North America. The company has market cap of $11.68 billion. The firm operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice divisions. It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Among 8 analysts covering ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ConAgra Foods has $45 highest and $3500 lowest target. $41.43’s average target is 72.27% above currents $24.05 stock price. ConAgra Foods had 8 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 27. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Underperform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, November 14. UBS upgraded the shares of CAG in report on Monday, October 8 to “Buy” rating. CFRA upgraded Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Wednesday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 28 by Citigroup.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.97 million activity. $2.59M worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were sold by GOLDSTONE STEVEN F. BROWN THOMAS K had bought 7,092 shares worth $249,993 on Friday, October 12. The insider MARSHALL RUTH ANN sold $106,259. Another trade for 33,317 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by Batcheler Colleen. $499,986 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Connolly Sean on Friday, October 12. The insider MARBERGER DAVID S bought $99,969.