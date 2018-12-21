Meristem Llp increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 17.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 9,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,309 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04M, up from 57,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 341,510 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has declined 11.39% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 67c; 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Says `Toro Times’; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Guillermo del Toro to Produce Next Films of Issa Lopez, Karla Castaneda; 22/04/2018 – DJ Toro Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTC)

Criterion Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 56.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Criterion Capital Management Llc sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 808,066 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.78M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Criterion Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 746,258 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 4.77% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS AIMS TO GET INJUNCTION U.S. DEFIBS SALES LIFTED IN 2H; 27/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 SHORT IN PHILIPS LIGHTING; 09/05/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CIAM WON’T SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON AHOLD PLAN TO EXTEND POISON PILL OPTION FOR 15 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Starts Shr Buyback Program; 27/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – ENTER INTO 15-YR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH DUTCH ZORGSAAM HOSPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Philips Lighting: Aim For Positive Comparable Sales Growth in Full-Year; 15/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF BLOK TO SPVY BRD; 08/03/2018 – Philips selected by Partners HealthCare and Triad HealthCare Network to help reduce costs of at-risk patients; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize: Boards can extend anti-takeover measures indefinitely; 12/03/2018 – Philips celebrates World Sleep Day early with the release of its annual global sleep survey results, overnight concert experience

Among 7 analysts covering Toro (NYSE:TTC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Toro had 13 analyst reports since December 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 24, the company rating was maintained by Dougherty & Company. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. The stock of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) earned “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global on Tuesday, May 24. The stock of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 4 by Dougherty & Company. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cleveland given on Friday, March 31. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, December 12 by Longbow. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) on Friday, January 13 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 25 by Dougherty & Company. Sidoti downgraded The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) on Friday, June 10 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 25 by Seaport Global.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $6.88 million activity. The insider HAMILTON BRADLEY A sold 6,060 shares worth $380,223. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider Grams Blake M sold $144,118. 3,336 shares were sold by COOPER JANET KATHERINE, worth $204,297. $374,199 worth of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was sold by Svendsen Kurt D on Thursday, September 27. Redetzke Darren L had sold 5,000 shares worth $300,000 on Thursday, June 28. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.04 million was sold by BURKART PHILIP A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold TTC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 77.62 million shares or 0.22% less from 77.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. James Investment Rech accumulated 0.06% or 23,025 shares. Huntington Bancorporation owns 5,310 shares. Vantage Investment Advisors Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 620 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 328,042 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Bessemer Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) or 9,043 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn reported 22 shares stake. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 117,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 179,076 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp, Texas-based fund reported 79 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). 263,567 were reported by Raub Brock Cap Mgmt L P. 2.61M are owned by Mairs And. United Automobile Association has invested 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Private Trust Na has 8,107 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Meristem Llp, which manages about $2.00B and $292.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,768 shares to 2,574 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 29,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 766,816 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Criterion Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.75 billion and $666.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,396 shares to 31,321 shares, valued at $37.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.