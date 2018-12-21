Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 13.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,713 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14 million, down from 20,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.23. About 1.39M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 1,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.25M, down from 7,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $685.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $58.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1402.39. About 8.04M shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $19.32 million activity. On Monday, December 10 the insider STEIN LEONARD R sold $593,839. Tully Timothy sold $2.40M worth of stock or 19,100 shares. $912,100 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was sold by SULLIVAN GODFREY. Carges Mark T sold 4,171 shares worth $458,810. On Monday, December 10 Merritt Douglas sold $1.27 million worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 11,883 shares. $1.94M worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was sold by CONTE DAVID F.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 245.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $23.65M for 145.67 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALKS, CDXS, SPLK – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Splunk Marks 4 Straight Years of Beating Guidance – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Trends to Play in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $131.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 95,008 shares to 328,642 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 51,737 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 3,181 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 89,157 were accumulated by Thornburg Inv Incorporated. 50 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Company. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 2,531 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks stated it has 18,527 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 100 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank accumulated 0.32% or 53,247 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Ls Investment Ltd Com owns 1,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 67,156 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co owns 37,442 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.05% or 7,210 shares in its portfolio.

Among 48 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Splunk Inc had 216 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 29 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 22. On Friday, August 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, August 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $115 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 2 by Oppenheimer. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Friday, May 27 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of SPLK in report on Wednesday, January 11 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, August 28 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Friday, August 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, November 30.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 63.98 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 2,000 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $4.01 million were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $2.70 million on Thursday, November 15. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22M worth of stock. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $952,500 was sold by McGrath Judith A. Zapolsky David had sold 1,927 shares worth $3.66 million. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million worth of stock.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Axiom Capital given on Friday, July 29. Loop Capital Markets initiated it with “Buy” rating and $1200.0 target in Tuesday, September 12 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, August 4. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 28 with “Outperform”. On Friday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, December 9 with “Buy” rating.