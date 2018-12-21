CrypticCoin (CRYP) sheds -44.11% for a day

CrypticCoin (CRYP) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0004598054 or -44.11% trading at $0.0005825746. According to International Crypto Experts, CrypticCoin (CRYP) eyes $0.00064083206 target on the road to $0.00165375639409402. CRYP last traded at BitMart exchange. It had high of $0.0017303508 and low of $0.0005130826 for December 20-21. The open was $0.00104238. About 1,605 CRYP worth $5 traded hands.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is down -88.23% in the last 30 days from $0.004949 per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago CRYP traded at $0.00 (non existent). CRYP has 4.24B coins mined giving it $2.47 million market cap. CrypticCoin maximum coins available are 7.60B. CRYP uses Equihash algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 30/04/2018.

CrypticCoin is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows its users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions with the ability to choose between private and public ledgers on the blockchain. CrypticCoin uses anonymity-based networks such as Tor or I2P. The payments made on the platform are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient, and amount of a transaction remain private.

The CrypticCoin (CRYP) is an open-sourced cryptocurrency developed by CrypticCoin. It is the coin that powers the platform and will allow users to engage in direct transactions.

