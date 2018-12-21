Viomi Technology CO Ltd – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:VIOT) had an increase of 48.86% in short interest. VIOT’s SI was 533,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 48.86% from 358,400 shares previously. With 157,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Viomi Technology CO Ltd – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s short sellers to cover VIOT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 73,900 shares traded. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 10965.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp acquired 9,211 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)’s stock rose 1.94%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 9,295 shares with $1.21M value, up from 84 last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $18.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $111.73. About 2.60M shares traded or 163.49% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 39.66% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods

More notable recent Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 11/26/2018: IPAS, VIOT, AAPL, ESLT, LOGI – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viomi: Mixed Results Will Hurt Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “33 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 2018 IPO market’s most active venture capital firms – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “21 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $540.28 million. The firm offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses.

Among 7 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Motorola Solutions had 9 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 25 report. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 28 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, November 2 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 5. JP Morgan maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Friday, November 2 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 3 by JP Morgan.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 4,187 shares to 15,716 valued at $3.52M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) stake by 276,742 shares and now owns 76,000 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $87.11 million activity. 152,871 shares were sold by MOLLOY JOHN P, worth $19.25M. 14,606 shares valued at $1.85M were sold by NAIK RAJAN on Monday, November 26. BROWN GREGORY Q also sold $25.92M worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares. $15.83M worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was sold by BONANOTTE GINO A. The insider HACKER MARK S. sold $13.03M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSI shares while 175 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 134.20 million shares or 0.87% less from 135.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zacks Invest reported 18,899 shares. Parkside Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 22,432 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Parametric Assocs Ltd Com reported 0.09% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 9,779 are owned by Regions Fin Corp. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Company holds 619 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Mackay Shields Lc owns 25,879 shares. 234,736 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Bangor Bancshares accumulated 1,985 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.04% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 69,203 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Communications invested in 21,073 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank And Trust has invested 0.16% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 267,076 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Motorola Solutions and Greater Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Network Deliver Next Generation Call Routing – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions Sets the Record Straight on Recent Court Rulings Against Serial Infringer Hytera – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insulet, Yum China, Triton International, Tetra Technologies, Motorola Solutions, and Spotify Technology SA â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions declares $0.57 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola beats on profits, raises full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.