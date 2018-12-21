Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 85.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 114,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.42 million, down from 134,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $13.56 during the last trading session, reaching $247.02. About 14.55 million shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES

Southpaw Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpaw Asset Management Lp sold 144,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.68M, down from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpaw Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 144,332 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has risen 21.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 14/03/2018 – Finjan Holdings FY17 EPS 90c; 27/03/2018 – Finjan Holdings to Host a Shareholder Update on April 5, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Blue Coat Systems LLC vs Finjan, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/21/2018; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q Rev $65M; 19/03/2018 – Halcyon Long Duration Recovery Management LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Finjan Holdings; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – FINJAN MOBILE & CARBON BLACK ENTERED INTO SEPARATE CONFIDENTIAL PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q Net $42.9M; 22/03/2018 – Finjan Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings at Marcum Group MicroCap Conference Apr 9; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Holdings Is Seeking a Judgment of Infringement of the Certain Patents, a Preliminary and Permanent Injunction, Damages

More notable recent Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Finjan Holdings (FNJN) Files Complaint Against Qualys for Patent Infringement – StreetInsider.com” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Play Finjan Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Federal Circuit Affirms Finjan’s Patents are Valid and Pioneering – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2018. More interesting news about Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Finjan Mobile Launches its Enhanced Consumer VPN, InvinciBull – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Finjan: Dilution Of Settlements A Concern – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ:FNJN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Finjan Holdings had 3 analyst reports since May 20, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 2 by FBR Capital. The rating was initiated by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Friday, May 20.

Analysts await Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FNJN’s profit will be $8.26M for 1.88 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Finjan Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.00% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 34 selling transactions for $193.79 million activity. $237,279 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by BARTON RICHARD N. Bennett Kelly had sold 14,000 shares worth $4.20M on Wednesday, October 31. HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, October 16. Shares for $40.10 million were sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A on Monday, July 23. HASTINGS REED sold $20.84M worth of stock. On Thursday, July 19 the insider HYMAN DAVID A sold $14.47M.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 257.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by SunTrust. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 19. Needham maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Thursday, October 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Sunday, September 17 by RBC Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, October 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 15 by JP Morgan. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 17 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Hold” on Friday, August 21. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, June 20.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $68.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Call) by 760 shares to 774 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) by 36,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put).