Ctc Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 143.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 59,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 100,307 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.56 million, up from 41,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $318.91. About 5.62 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS REQUIREMENT NEGATIVELY AFFECTS PUBLIC SAFETY; 28/03/2018 – “Tesla Motors, Inc. – SEC Investigation Update” Access to this report is now free. It shows @ProbesReporter full research history on the company, including history of undisclosed SEC probes; 02/04/2018 – Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Says Took Action Because Tesla Violated Party Agreement by Releasing Investigative Information Before It Was Vetted, Confirmed by NTSB; 14/05/2018 – Tesla engineers advocated having more sensors on cars using Autopilot; 14/03/2018 – Volkswagen Steps Up Pressure on Tesla With Battery Buy (Video); 26/05/2018 – China contributed around 17 percent of Tesla’s total revenue in 2017 and the electric carmaker has said it plans to build a gigafactory in the country; 26/05/2018 – In a filing in federal court in San Francisco, Tesla said that its statements about the challenges the company faced with Model 3 were “frank and in plain language.”; 02/04/2018 – Investors dent Tesla after censure from watchdog over fatal crash; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Sued for $2 Billion by Startup Over Electric Truck Design

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 78,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $679.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $70.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1390.41. About 9.43M shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $604.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 70,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 1.17M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 63.43 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $68.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Put) by 3,166 shares to 14,039 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Put) by 4,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,260 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

