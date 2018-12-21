Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) stake by 50.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 5,180 shares as Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)’s stock rose 9.65%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 5,170 shares with $677,000 value, down from 10,350 last quarter. Helen Of Troy Ltd now has $3.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 50 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 51.35% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.35% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) had a decrease of 1.21% in short interest. SWK’s SI was 3.58M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.21% from 3.62 million shares previously. With 1.79 million avg volume, 2 days are for Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK)’s short sellers to cover SWK’s short positions. The SI to Stanley Black & Decker Inc’s float is 2.35%. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $115.6. About 1.73 million shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50

Since September 7, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $980,557 activity. Hankin Michael David bought $102,428 worth of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Monday, October 29. $164,766 worth of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was sold by BELISLE JOCELYN on Friday, September 7. Shares for $918,219 were sold by Ramirez Jaime A on Monday, October 29.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker commits to making all plastic packaging reusable by 2025 – Baltimore Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left To Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK)â€™s Ex-Dividend Date, Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Stanley Black & Decker On The Pullback? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stanley Black & Decker -7% after lowering guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Stanley Black \u0026 Decker (NYSE:SWK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Stanley Black \u0026 Decker had 17 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, September 6. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, July 23. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Monday, July 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $164 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 29 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, October 26. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.46 billion. The Company’s Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. It has a 17.78 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 125.53 million shares or 1.05% more from 124.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Yale Corp has 0.14% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.09% or 1.67M shares in its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,053 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B has 0.16% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 30,742 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 70,562 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Citizens Retail Bank & invested 0.32% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 2,290 were reported by Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 4,666 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 15,338 shares. Jane Street Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 22,567 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 12,582 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Company accumulated 1,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has invested 0.28% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. Kj Harrison Partners Incorporated has invested 0.68% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Helen of Troy (HELE) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Estee Lauder (EL) Jumps: Stock Rises 7% – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “P&G (PG) Acquires Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Acquires SodaStream, Expands Beverage Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Constellation Brands Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $141,345 activity. Another trade for 640 shares valued at $78,720 was sold by ABROMOVITZ GARY B.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on January, 14. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 9.24% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.38 per share. HELE’s profit will be $57.03M for 15.32 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.