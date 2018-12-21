Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 211.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 935,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.23 million, up from 441,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 5.02M shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 11.32% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Comer (BLX) by 7.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 169,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.54 million, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Comer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 260,386 shares traded or 41.75% up from the average. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 41.88% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 86,404 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $87.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novanta Inc by 220,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,971 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

Among 2 analysts covering Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (NYSE:BLX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA had 4 analyst reports since October 20, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 20 by JP Morgan. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 15 report. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan.

Among 24 analysts covering HCP (NYSE:HCP), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. HCP had 93 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, January 12 by Jefferies. UBS downgraded the shares of HCP in report on Monday, October 2 to “Sell” rating. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 2 to “Outperform”. The stock of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 8. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of HCP in report on Monday, January 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 16 by UBS. Evercore maintained HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) rating on Tuesday, September 8. Evercore has “Hold” rating and $39 target. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $38 target in Tuesday, August 23 report. The stock of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 4. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29.0 target in Monday, August 28 report.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 276,805 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $67.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borregaard As by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,405 shares, and cut its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

