Wellcome Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $124.85M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $92.73. About 5.78M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Com (FB) by 22.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 72,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,793 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.25M, down from 323,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 11.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – It’s the first confirmed appearance before Congress for Facebook’s top executive; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers; 13/03/2018 – Reign Sapphire Corp. Provides Update on Core Business Unit, Discusses Revenue Strategy; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Marco Rubio: English & Español: VIDEO: Rubio Announces Facebook Page for Venezuelan Community; 26/03/2018 – Facebook takes out ads in US, UK to apologize for privacy flap, but polls show sinking support; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is taking its first steps to comply with Europe’s strict data privacy rules; 20/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-A tech headache for ESG investors; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash and equivalents reached almost $44 billion in the first quarter; 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 27/03/2018 – COMMITTEE IS CONTINUING TO WORK WITH FACEBOOK TO DETERMINE A DAY AND TIME FOR ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY- HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Tuesday, August 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 3 by JMP Securities. Jefferies maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, November 5.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 15.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Diker Mgmt stated it has 22,600 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Welch Prtn Ltd Liability Co New York reported 2.14% stake. Round Table Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,619 shares. Jabodon Pt owns 50,249 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Llc owns 29,200 shares. Route One Inv Limited Partnership reported 1.33M shares or 7.05% of all its holdings. Tcw Group reported 1.75M shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westwood Holdg Gru holds 30,928 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Com stated it has 20,080 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,481 shares. Ativo Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cutter Co Brokerage accumulated 22,861 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zacks accumulated 61,892 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $120,000 was sold by Stretch Colin. $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15. On Thursday, July 19 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $11.47 million. 3,300 shares valued at $495,309 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, November 5. FISCHER DAVID B. sold 1,560 shares worth $236,371. $6.87 million worth of stock was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, August 14.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co New Com (NYSE:RTN) by 11,952 shares to 75,510 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corporation Com (NYSE:PPL) by 283,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 26 by Johnson Rice. On Wednesday, January 27 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 17 by Jefferies. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, January 9 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 9. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $104.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $99.0 target in Monday, December 18 report. Jefferies maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, August 1 report.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 19.16 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Investment Mngmt has invested 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 20,239 are held by Ballentine Limited Liability Com. Bernzott Advisors invested in 122,127 shares. 3,039 are held by Fcg Limited Liability Com. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Natl Bank Of Raymore reported 1.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Randolph Inc holds 79,094 shares. Intact Invest Management Inc holds 170,700 shares. 113,832 are owned by Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability holds 1.91% or 281,259 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 280,299 shares. Fincl Consulate holds 0.38% or 7,982 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 68,469 shares. Accuvest Advsrs, California-based fund reported 8,861 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc owns 61,668 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio.

Wellcome Trust Ltd, which manages about $6.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 77,640 shares to 3.33M shares, valued at $548.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

