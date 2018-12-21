Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 4.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 5,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,695 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.55M, up from 122,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $99.71. About 105,303 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 16.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 8.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.27 million, up from 2,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $701.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $26.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1434.5. About 2.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 3.21% or 8,470 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Wespac Advisors Llc has 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blackrock accumulated 25.55M shares or 2.21% of the stock. Steadfast Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 34,783 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Corp reported 10,003 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,169 shares stake. Jaffetilchin Invest Limited Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 633 shares. Middleton & Company Ma invested in 5.87% or 18,778 shares. Moreover, Capwealth Advisors Ltd Com has 1.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,472 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability invested in 3.66% or 10,772 shares. Twin Capital holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,948 shares. Invesco holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5.40 million shares. Altfest L J & Incorporated owns 1.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,545 shares.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $418.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 10,860 shares to 693,945 shares, valued at $30.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, October 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $1200.0 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 24. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $650 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 29. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, December 15. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 17 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 25. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, April 29. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 24 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Did Postal Reform Task Force Give Private Carriers an Early Christmas Gift? – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SPY, AMZN, FB, GOOG: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Barrons.com published: “The Nasdaq Came This Close to a Bear Market Thursday – Barron’s” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/03/2018: NBEV, AMZN, NXST, TRCO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. 1,927 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.66 million. $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $3.21M was made by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million worth of stock. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M worth of stock or 1,375 shares. Reynolds Shelley had sold 435 shares worth $824,513 on Wednesday, August 15.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $1.36 million activity. 420 shares were sold by Jakubowitz Harry, worth $45,709 on Friday, November 23. Heise Rita J. had bought 164 shares worth $22,537 on Thursday, October 4. $166,338 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares were sold by FULLER S MARCE. The insider Ferdenzi Paul J sold $181,362. On Friday, November 23 Quinly Tom P sold $230,571 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) or 2,120 shares. $37,792 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) was sold by Farkas K Christopher.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CW shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 32.07 million shares or 1.04% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,919 are owned by Gsa Llp. Beese Fulmer Inv Management reported 0.44% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). First Citizens Bancorporation Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Prudential Fincl has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). First Personal Financial Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 145 shares. Botty Investors Lc has 1.57% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 39 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Limited. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 16,300 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.02% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 6,723 shares. 29,321 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Management Limited. Ameriprise Finance reported 319,510 shares stake. 114,081 were reported by Acadian Asset Ltd. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) or 5,620 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset has 0.03% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 8,804 shares.

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Curtiss-Wright Corporation 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Curtiss-Wright to acquire German-based Dresser-Rand for $212.5 million – Charlotte Business Journal” published on February 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “CBD Company Charlotte’s Web Debuts IPO – Forbes” published on September 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Curtiss-Wright’s (CW) CEO Dave Adams on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Curtiss-Wright had 30 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. The stock of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, October 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 31 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) rating on Sunday, December 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $126.0 target. The stock of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by CL King given on Friday, October 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Thursday, January 19. Stifel Nicolaus initiated Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150.0 target in Monday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 5 by Suntrust Robinson.