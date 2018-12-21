Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased Fidelity Southern (LION) stake by 34.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 48,465 shares as Fidelity Southern (LION)’s stock declined 13.37%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 93,764 shares with $2.32M value, down from 142,229 last quarter. Fidelity Southern now has $694.20 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 279,286 shares traded or 113.24% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 2.85% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

Shenandoah Telecommunications CO (NASDAQ:SHEN) had a decrease of 9.81% in short interest. SHEN’s SI was 528,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 9.81% from 585,900 shares previously. With 282,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Shenandoah Telecommunications CO (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s short sellers to cover SHEN’s short positions. The SI to Shenandoah Telecommunications CO’s float is 1.14%. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 156,690 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 35.50% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 21/03/2018 – Dir Burch Gifts 400 Of Shenandoah Telecom Co; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 4Q OPER REV. $151.6M, EST. $155.7M; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 04/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q EPS $1.21; 13/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Changes Entrance Fee to Address Infrastructure Needs & Improve Visitor Experience; 24/04/2018 – USCIS: 5/03/2018 5 – 7 p.m. (Eastern) USCIS Library Information Desk Shenandoah Branch Library 2111 SW 19 St. Miami, FL 33145; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Net $4.83M; 05/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Plans Prescribed Burn

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user clients and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. It has a 24.1 P/E ratio. The firm operates in three divisions: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $2.58 million activity. $1,370 worth of stock was bought by SCHULTZ LEIGH ANN on Friday, November 16. ZERKEL JAMES E II sold $109,236 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were sold by McKay Edward H, worth $370,100 on Wednesday, August 22. The insider OSTROSKI RAYMOND B sold $193,750. 20,000 shares were sold by PIRTLE WILLIAM L, worth $928,538. 3,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Thomas A, worth $127,800 on Thursday, November 8. Shares for $300,000 were sold by Koontz Richard L Jr.

More notable recent Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hong Kong gives first online-only insurance licence to Sun Life-backed firm – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Abercrombie, Dr. Reddy???s, Cree, Otter and Shenandoah – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shenandoah, NVIDIA, Garmin, Qualcomm and Hewlett Packard Enterprise highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bet on These 5 Low-Beta Stocks to Fight Market Volatility – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 10 investors sold Shenandoah Telecommunications Company shares while 34 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.27 million shares or 1.23% more from 22.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock reported 3.40 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Campbell Investment Adviser Lc holds 14,571 shares. Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,900 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.08% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Creative Planning invested in 132,703 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma owns 0% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 41,459 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) or 62,975 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 200 shares. Teton Advsr owns 1.08% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 318,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 104,166 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 144,502 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 71,436 shares.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $11,997 activity. Another trade for 495 shares valued at $11,997 was bought by SHEPHERD W CLYDE III.

Analysts await Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 32.14% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.28 per share. LION’s profit will be $10.10M for 17.18 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Fidelity Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.78, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LION shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 1.02% more from 18.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Limited Company reported 52,987 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 13,870 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 9,700 shares. 8,487 were reported by Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Montag A & Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2.21 million shares. Pnc Services Inc holds 856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 1.39M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 47,305 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited accumulated 0% or 10,700 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 76,685 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 33,228 shares. Minnesota-based Foundry Limited Liability Com has invested 0.22% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). 31,977 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,557 shares stake.