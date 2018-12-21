SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:SNIPF) had an increase of 74.07% in short interest. SNIPF’s SI was 47,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 74.07% from 27,000 shares previously. With 96,800 avg volume, 1 days are for SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:SNIPF)’s short sellers to cover SNIPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.19% or $0.0047 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0373. About shares traded. Snipp Interactive Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNIPF) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CVR Partners, LP (UAN) formed double top with $3.45 target or 4.00% above today’s $3.32 share price. CVR Partners, LP (UAN) has $376.10 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 290,356 shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 6.46% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 8 investors sold CVR Partners, LP shares while 8 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 36.25 million shares or 3.11% more from 35.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 1.95 million shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). First Manhattan Company stated it has 100,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global accumulated 33,401 shares. Girard Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 272,742 shares. Greenwich Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Regions Corporation owns 8,120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marco Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 22,500 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.33% or 2.24M shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability holds 17,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. 10,000 are held by Aspen Investment Management Inc. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 5.57M shares.

Another recent and important Snipp Interactive Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNIPF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Snipp Interactive -7% despite improved margins – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018.

Snipp Interactive Inc., a loyalty and promotions technology company, develops and sells mobile promotions software applications and associated campaign services worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.21 million. It offers software applications, which allow advertising agencies, brands, and media to engage and interact with customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides SnippCheck mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute customized purchase promotions and loyalty programs; and white-label SnippLoyalty platform, which allows clients to deploy punch-card programs and points loyalty programs with rewards stores attached.