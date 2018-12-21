Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 10,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,448 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.38 million, up from 95,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 12.92 million shares traded or 46.60% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,608 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.62M, up from 27,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 14,338 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. On Monday, December 3 Capossela Christopher C sold $1.12M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $2.15 million were sold by BROD FRANK H. Shares for $21.70M were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hood Amy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability owns 34.79M shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc owns 223,995 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 2.83% or 251,252 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc stated it has 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cincinnati has 4.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 932,950 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 46,954 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership has 1.39 million shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Sky Gru Limited Liability reported 71,695 shares. Letko Brosseau Associates invested in 2,200 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,868 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.36 million shares. Fishman Jay A Mi owns 5,799 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.94% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Pring Turner Gru reported 17,325 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $267.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,417 shares to 5,766 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 29,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. On Monday, August 27 the insider Hourican Kevin sold $642,300. $1.72 million worth of stock was sold by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1. Brennan Troyen A also sold $1.17 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, November 14. Denton David M also sold $2.02M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21,903 shares to 164,612 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,815 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.