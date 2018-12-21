Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 21.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 9,320 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 33,355 shares with $2.01M value, down from 42,675 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $92.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 6.58 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03

Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.61, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 82 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 72 sold and trimmed stakes in Rudolph Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 29.27 million shares, down from 29.35 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Rudolph Technologies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 46 Increased: 61 New Position: 21.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 1,755 shares to 7,351 valued at $1.59 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Nanometrics Com (NASDAQ:NANO) stake by 22,560 shares and now owns 22,660 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.78B for 13.01 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity. $184,966 worth of stock was sold by DEVITRE DINYAR S on Wednesday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.04% or 2,462 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 36,272 shares. Tradewinds Limited Company holds 1,132 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alesco Advsr Ltd Co invested in 4,534 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp And, Kentucky-based fund reported 59,415 shares. 3,882 are owned by American Beacon Advisors Inc. Ajo Lp holds 0% or 5,858 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,211 shares. Moreover, Shelton Management has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Indiana Tru Investment Mngmt has 6,850 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 2.07M shares. Windsor Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,007 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 64,662 were accumulated by Verity & Verity Limited Liability Com. Taurus Asset Management Lc reported 121,385 shares. Hilltop stated it has 39,438 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Altria Group had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 26 with “Equal-Weight”. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Monday, October 29 report. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, August 24. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Citigroup.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for 51,518 shares. Gagnon Advisors Llc owns 178,420 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Llc has 1.73% invested in the company for 128,432 shares. The New York-based Gagnon Securities Llc has invested 1.26% in the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 340,186 shares.

Analysts await Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RTEC’s profit will be $7.66M for 19.45 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company has market cap of $595.58 million. The firm also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It has a 16.79 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides spare parts.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 93,968 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) has declined 18.50% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500.