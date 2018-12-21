Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 21.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 9,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,355 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.01M, down from 42,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 16.31M shares traded or 73.79% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 19,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,872 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.15M, up from 120,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 5.13 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Gherson Diane J had sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67 million on Friday, August 3. On Friday, November 2 Rometty Virginia M bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 8,500 shares. On Thursday, November 1 the insider WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Poplar Forest Cap Ltd stated it has 3.73% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Welch And Forbes Llc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 37,547 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs invested in 3,461 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 2,411 shares. Seizert Capital Prns Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 91,361 shares. Hamel Assocs Inc stated it has 2,705 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Signature Financial Mgmt invested in 6,704 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation holds 56,473 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny invested in 0.04% or 5,638 shares. St Johns Mgmt Com Lc reported 2,795 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 54,290 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $296.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 57,170 shares to 310,369 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 36,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,112 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by JMP Securities. On Tuesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, October 18. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Guggenheim maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, October 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, October 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $182.0 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $165 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 23.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 31 by UBS. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, October 30. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $76.0 target in Thursday, October 26 report. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr on Wednesday, September 2. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Monday, October 29 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 4. On Tuesday, September 13 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 11 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, June 5 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co reported 79,155 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 12,658 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hendley holds 0.85% or 28,575 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Tru has 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mcf Advsr Ltd owns 7,171 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 0.1% or 3,242 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors Incorporated stated it has 762,730 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt reported 218,900 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Beacon Grp Incorporated has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hartford Mgmt Incorporated owns 22,057 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.37% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 1,132 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 37,754 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 12.94 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $99.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 11,200 shares to 52,085 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Nanometrics Com (NASDAQ:NANO).