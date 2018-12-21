Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 2,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.90 million, down from 40,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $164.16. About 7.68M shares traded or 31.08% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 39.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 247,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 384,021 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.20 million, down from 631,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 6.61M shares traded or 18.08% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “D.R. Horton, Inc. Acquires the Homebuilding Operations of Classic Builders – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Even If the Economy Doesnâ€™t Turn, Square Stock Still Has a Problem – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Deep-Value Stocks to Invest In – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Homebuilders cry for help – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DHI’s profit will be $302.58 million for 10.82 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.61% negative EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 198,307 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $27.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 596,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. $486,142 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by WHEAT BILL W on Monday, December 3. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Murray Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Country Club Company Na holds 0.05% or 10,843 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 4.36M shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 37,694 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel has 121,327 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.05% stake. Eqis invested in 0.08% or 29,993 shares. Atria Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 14,749 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 11,777 shares. Janney Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 69,601 shares stake. Walleye Trading holds 202,256 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 18,515 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, a New York-based fund reported 59,788 shares. Moreover, Diker Mngmt Llc has 0.17% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 11,070 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering DR Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. DR Horton Inc had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, November 10. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, November 10 by Buckingham Research. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, December 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Tuesday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $41.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, February 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 9. On Tuesday, October 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, June 30, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 18. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, January 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, November 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 15 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, March 21. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210.0 target. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $195 target in Friday, November 16 report. Vetr downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Loweâ€™s plan â€˜solid’ but Gordon Haskett analyst still prefers Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Juniper Networks, Home Depot and Campbell Soup Company – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Loweâ€™s bounces 3% despite Stifel downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $466.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 22,036 shares to 440,162 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polar Asset Management invested in 0.46% or 114,900 shares. Rdl Inc reported 1.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bell National Bank & Trust holds 3,204 shares. Naples Advisors Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 15,692 shares. Hodges Cap Management holds 30,066 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. 1.09M were reported by United Automobile Association. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.48% or 31,836 shares. Community Financial Svcs Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt holds 0.74% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 4,870 shares. Gm Advisory Group Incorporated reported 2,508 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Park Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 103,471 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 160,841 shares. Tirschwell Loewy holds 13,500 shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Com Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2,509 are held by First Interstate Bancorporation.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. On Wednesday, November 21 Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 250 shares. Shares for $169,330 were bought by Kadre Manuel on Tuesday, November 20. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Campbell Ann Marie sold $2.32M. $806,149 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Carey Matt on Thursday, August 16. 7,203 shares were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn, worth $1.28M on Friday, December 7. 117,327 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $21.17 million were sold by Menear Craig A.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 18.91 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.