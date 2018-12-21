DA Davidson Gives Shopify (SHOP) $150 Target; Last Week HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Analysts

DA Davidson gave Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares a new Buy rating in a an analyst report issued to clients on 21 December. This is increase from the previous Neutral rating. The company from today has $150 target price per share on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), suggesting 17.45% upside potential.

Among 10 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 5. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Argus Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 1. Leerink Swann maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, September 4 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5 with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, July 13 report. See HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) latest ratings:

16/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $162 Initiates Coverage On

06/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $150 New Target: $155 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $156 New Target: $165 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $155 New Target: $158 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $136 New Target: $156 Maintain

18/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $125 New Target: $135 Maintain

05/09/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $145 New Target: $155 Maintain

05/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $115 New Target: $124 Maintain

04/09/2018 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140 New Target: $150 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $105 New Target: $115 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $119.85. About 2.19 million shares traded or 4.95% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA)

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $15.85 million activity. Perlin Jonathan B sold $1.35 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, June 21. Cuffe Michael S. sold 5,313 shares worth $665,487. $849,688 worth of stock was sold by Englebright Jane D. on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Torres Kathryn A. sold 1,689 shares worth $190,063. The insider Wyatt Christopher F. sold 6,419 shares worth $810,271. $26,670 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Reiner Deborah M on Monday, July 23. On Thursday, July 26 Morrow J William sold $604,795 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 4,977 shares.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $41.25 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 13.42 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HCA Healthcare, Inc. shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% or 19,375 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 19,459 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 52,110 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Westend Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Montag A & Associates Inc holds 0.05% or 3,900 shares. Bluecrest Capital stated it has 15,020 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 458,343 shares. Ajo L P reported 221,388 shares. Cls Investments Lc accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.04M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.19% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 16,495 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Profund Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Inc., UCF College of Medicine to add new fellowship – Orlando Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “HCA Houston Healthcare taps Plano exec as new chief development officer – Houston Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Metro Orlando to get 3 new hospitals – Orlando Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “HCA’s West Houston Medical Center completes surgical suite expansion – Houston Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Leapfrog Group: Orlando Health, Florida Hospital, HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) ranked among nation’s top hospitals – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Shopify has $192 highest and $145 lowest target. $170.71’s average target is 33.67% above currents $127.71 stock price. Shopify had 9 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 23. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, August 1. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Is Bullish On Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shopify Acquires Tictail For Emerging Consumer Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shopify: A Surprising Share Offering – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Shop the Drop With a Short in Shopify Stock – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Shopify Inc. Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

The stock decreased 4.11% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.71. About 3.43M shares traded or 85.95% up from the average. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has risen 51.82% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOP News: 08/05/2018 – Shopify Announces Largest-Ever Collection of New Technologies to Advance Commerce; 08/05/2018 – SHOP: Lutke announces that Shopify is launching in multiple languages, in a push to go global; 01/05/2018 – SHOPIFY CFO AMY SHAPERO SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – ActiveCampaign Deepens Shopify Integration to Enable Shopping Cart Abandonment; 19/03/2018 – Shopify Enables Frictionless Checkout with Google Pay; 30/05/2018 – Shopify Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 01/05/2018 – Shopify First-Quarter Loss Widens, Sees 2018 Operating Loss Doublin; 13/04/2018 – SHOPIFY MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AGAIN BY CITRON; 19/03/2018 – SHOPIFY INC – LAUNCHES INTEGRATION WITH GOOGLE PAY ON SHOPIFY STORES; 01/05/2018 – SHOPIFY: TRANSITION TO CLOUD WILL INCREASE SUBSCRIPTION COSTS