Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)‘s Neutral rating is no longer valid. Research professionals at DA Davidson upgraded TYL’s rating to a Buy.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) had an increase of 5.82% in short interest. SRRK’s SI was 836,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 5.82% from 790,000 shares previously. With 53,300 avg volume, 16 days are for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s short sellers to cover SRRK’s short positions. The SI to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s float is 8.26%. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 202,038 shares traded or 153.12% up from the average. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SRRK News: 31/05/2018 Scholar Rock Announces Completion of Dosing of First Cohort in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SRK-015

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Tyler Technologies Enhances eFileTexas and re:SearchTX Portals to Protect Sensitive Case Information – Business Wire" on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Tyler Technologies' Socrata Connected Government Cloud Solution to Help Manage Bay Area Transportation Data – Business Wire" published on December 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: "Tyler Technologies Expands Presence in Northern Tier Pennsylvania Counties with New World Public Safety Solutions – Business Wire" on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Tyler Technologies to Provide Odyssey Case Manager Solution to Bell County, Texas – Business Wire" published on November 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Tyler Technologies to Provide Consolidated Public Safety Solutions to Washington State's BiPIN Consortium – Business Wire" with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $26000 highest and $206 lowest target. $240.25’s average target is 33.37% above currents $180.14 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 5 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, June 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 30 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, November 1.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TYL’s profit will be $36.88M for 47.41 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp accumulated 842 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Inc invested in 0.35% or 293,854 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Comerica Comml Bank has 0.05% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,000 shares. Personal Capital Advisors holds 121,696 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.04% or 2,936 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 238,320 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 110,103 shares. 316,583 were reported by Northern. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Utah Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William And Communication Il reported 306,744 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 269,644 shares.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $180.14. About 357,090 shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.99 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 40.87 P/E ratio. The company??s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $39.97 million activity. $5.57M worth of stock was sold by MARR JOHN S JR on Monday, August 13. King Luther Jr also sold $53,154 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares. Shares for $1.40M were sold by WOMBLE DUSTIN R. 1,225 shares valued at $296,937 were sold by Carter Glenn A on Tuesday, August 28. The insider MOORE H LYNN JR sold $4.73 million. $1.41M worth of stock was sold by MILLER BRIAN K on Thursday, September 13. $1.00M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares were sold by Cline Brenda A.

More notable recent Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Gilead Partners with Scholar Rock for Fibrotic Disease Drugs – Nasdaq" on December 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Gilead Sciences (GILD), Scholar Rock (SRRK) Announce Pact to Develop Novel Therapies for Fibrotic Diseases – StreetInsider.com" published on December 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Raymond James: Gilead In NASH For The Long Haul – Yahoo! Finance News" on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Scholar Rock Announces Positive Opinion by the European Medicines Agency on Orphan Drug Designation for SRK-015 for the Treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy – Nasdaq" published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Darling Dozen – 12 Healthcare IPOs That Didn't Disappoint – Nasdaq" with publication date: December 18, 2018.