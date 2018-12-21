Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 72.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 71,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,151 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.99M, up from 99,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 147,267 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 25.51% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 35.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 489,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 881,533 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $100.82M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $99.48. About 48.35M shares traded or 26.52% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C sold $6.43M worth of stock or 59,162 shares. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Portland Global Advsrs holds 1.88% or 46,607 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 1.62% or 747,939 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.49M shares. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd invested in 24,869 shares. Parkside Fin Comml Bank owns 17,647 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 44,092 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has 785,254 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. F&V Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 93,718 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd has invested 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Llc holds 1.88% or 380,302 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 2.02% or 85,980 shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price reported 94,984 shares. 125,858 were reported by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ITRI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.02 million shares or 3.20% less from 36.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Whittier Co accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 8,229 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 40,602 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Inc owns 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 2,889 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 628,536 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 29,242 shares. Blackrock stated it has 5.11M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Ltd holds 0.53% or 37,045 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 20,255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 9,661 were reported by Shelton Capital Management. Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tortoise Advsrs Lc holds 90 shares.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,310 shares to 510 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,900 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.