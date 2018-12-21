DAV (DAV*) targets $0.00382338 while having -4.46% drop during a day

It was bad day for DAV (DAV*), as it declined by $-0.000162204 or -4.46%, touching $0.0034758. Crypto Experts believe that DAV (DAV*) is looking for the $0.00382338 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.00765231046287972. The highest price was $0.00364959 and lowest of $0.003452628 for December 20-21. The open was $0.003638004. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, DAV (DAV*) tokens went down -3.56% from $0.003604 for coin. For 100 days DAV* is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. DAV (DAV*) has 1.38 billion coins mined with the market cap $4.80M. It has 1.38 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 09/06/2018. The Crypto DAV* has proof type and operates under algorithm.

DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other.

The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform.