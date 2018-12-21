Among 2 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings had 2 analyst reports since November 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral”. Susquehanna initiated the shares of RLGY in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Hold” rating. See Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $20.0000 Initiate

05/11/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $32 New Target: $19 Downgrade

Davidson D A & Company decreased Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) stake by 4.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company sold 1,304 shares as Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE)’s stock declined 8.02%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 30,151 shares with $8.14M value, down from 31,455 last quarter. Adobe Sys Inc now has $103.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $211.87. About 4.99 million shares traded or 16.31% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 1.42M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 155.90 million shares or 2.02% more from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Ltd Co accumulated 910,908 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cna Finance has 33,560 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 39,729 shares. Gator Mngmt Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 25,394 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 140 shares. Sei Invs Com has 4,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 48,110 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 1.42M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.29% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 605,452 were accumulated by Bloombergsen. Panagora Asset Inc reported 6,638 shares. Barr E S Com holds 273,925 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 228,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 18,622 shares.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 4.74 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $362,530 activity. Shares for $99,330 were bought by Silva Enrique on Tuesday, November 13. 5,000 shares were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, worth $84,700. $178,500 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by Niederauer Duncan L.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realogy: Little Upside For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Opens 125th European Office with Expansion into Slovakia – PRNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realogy Holdings 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realogy jumps after Q2 EPS beats, sees $200M buyback in H2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realogy falls sharply after guiding flat Q4 homesale transaction volume – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. 2,939 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $745,918. Shares for $3.94 million were sold by Rencher Bradley. Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73 million worth of stock. $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was bought by Ricks David A.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Picture Perfect, No Need To Retouch – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ESPR, ADBE, RGLD – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe’s Short-Term Upside Is Constrained By Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ADBE – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (ADBE) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 8 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, September 14 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, September 17. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, December 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, December 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 14 by Citigroup. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.