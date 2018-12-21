Connectone Bancorp Inc (CNOB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 49 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 44 cut down and sold their holdings in Connectone Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 20.81 million shares, down from 20.84 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Connectone Bancorp Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 33 Increased: 37 New Position: 12.

Davidson Investment Advisors increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 27.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired 19,403 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 90,031 shares with $13.61 million value, up from 70,628 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $101.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $112.08. About 5.76 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Management stated it has 180,670 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). California-based Stonebridge Capital Mgmt has invested 3.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated holds 7,876 shares. Moreover, Kingfisher Lc has 0.55% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,760 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 1.73% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,881 are held by Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.99% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northeast Consultants Inc invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.54% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. 3,962 were accumulated by Birinyi Assocs. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt has 9,809 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation reported 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hartline Corporation has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Virtu Financial Limited Com owns 46,964 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “IBM (IBM) Reports Agreement to Expand Pact with Samsung to Include 7nm Chip Manufacturing – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Follow Buffett? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection Kicks In For IBM – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is IBM’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. TAUREL SIDNEY also bought $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 31. $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. 11,451 shares were sold by Gherson Diane J, worth $1.67M on Friday, August 3. The insider Swedish Joseph bought $232,838. $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M. 1,000 shares were bought by OWENS JAMES W, worth $114,673.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, September 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and $180 target. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 19. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 17 by RBC Capital Markets. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 18 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, July 19. The company was maintained on Monday, November 26 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Tuesday, October 30. UBS has “Buy” rating and $150 target.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $17.73 million for 8.13 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 4.69% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for 40,350 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 105,300 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has 2.64% invested in the company for 805,066 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.06% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 603,863 shares.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $576.77 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 11.04 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 106,333 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) has declined 31.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation