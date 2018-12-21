Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 16,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 402,463 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.03 million, down from 419,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 62.56 million shares traded or 63.72% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (FCNCA) by 18.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 730 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,203 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.45 million, down from 3,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $364.5. About 20,404 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has declined 4.52% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 8,232 shares to 179,296 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 46,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H sold 20,000 shares worth $2.15M. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya. $1.12 million worth of stock was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 3. Hood Amy also sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $9.80 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by BRYANT HOPE HOLDING, worth $870,000 on Monday, November 19. The insider HOLDING FRANK B JR bought 75 shares worth $28,875. $873,000 worth of stock was sold by Holding Olivia Britton on Friday, November 16. 50 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares with value of $21,484 were bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR. Another trade for 230 shares valued at $98,272 was made by Heavner Daniel L on Thursday, November 1.