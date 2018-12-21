Uranium Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had a decrease of 1.84% in short interest. UEC’s SI was 16.92 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.84% from 17.24M shares previously. With 1.19 million avg volume, 14 days are for Uranium Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s short sellers to cover UEC’s short positions. The SI to Uranium Energy Corp’s float is 12.07%. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 767,830 shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) has declined 25.45% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased Citigroup (C) stake by 14.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis Capital Partners Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Citigroup (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Davis Capital Partners Llc holds 400,000 shares with $28.70 million value, up from 350,000 last quarter. Citigroup now has $124.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 28.19 million shares traded or 45.50% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gmt Corporation invested in 1.81% or 971,375 shares. Parsons Cap Ri holds 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 56,536 shares. Nwq Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co reported 1.61M shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 169,900 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,475 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.65% or 1.29 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc holds 353,781 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Inc invested in 0.09% or 33,000 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas reported 153,710 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Com has 90,408 shares. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.21% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.04% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt accumulated 20,476 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 80,180 shares. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity. AKRAM RAJA sold 500 shares worth $34,605.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 27. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 16. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperformer” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, July 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.72, from 2.35 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 10 investors sold Uranium Energy Corp. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 40.81 million shares or 2.17% more from 39.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) or 74,736 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 318,760 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 138,230 shares stake. Gru One Trading Lp accumulated 238,690 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 340,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Natl Bank De owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 28,600 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 60,166 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Blackrock has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Ameritas Partners holds 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) or 11,981 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Company has 5.42M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Intll Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. The company has market cap of $207.27 million. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005.

