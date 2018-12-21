Davis Selected Advisers decreased Noah Holdings Ltd. Ads (NOAH) stake by 8.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 84,130 shares as Noah Holdings Ltd. Ads (NOAH)’s stock rose 15.38%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 857,444 shares with $36.13M value, down from 941,574 last quarter. Noah Holdings Ltd. Ads now has $2.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 98,064 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M

Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.14, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 88 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 59 cut down and sold their equity positions in Mcgrath Rentcorp. The funds in our database reported: 19.79 million shares, up from 19.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Mcgrath Rentcorp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 44 Increased: 53 New Position: 35.

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy That Suffered Double-Digit Drops – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nokia Should Weather Correction Better Than Most In Tech – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noah Holdings: A Rare Opportunity For U.S. Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noah: Q2 Was A Blip In A Positive Trend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Davis Selected Advisers increased Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) stake by 7,925 shares to 100,402 valued at $12.70M in 2018Q3. It also upped Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 10.05M shares and now owns 10.57 million shares. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was raised too.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates through four divisions: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It has a 7.13 P/E ratio. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers.

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McGrath RentCorp: One For The Buy List – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McGrath RentCorp: Getting It Right – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: McGrath RentCorp – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2018. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “McGrath RentCorp Kim Box Elected to Board – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2018.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 10.82% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp for 292,409 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 220,296 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.73% invested in the company for 330,895 shares. The Illinois-based Sg Capital Management Llc has invested 1.4% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 84,863 shares.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 83,731 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) has risen 10.32% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop