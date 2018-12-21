Dearborn Partners Llc increased Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) stake by 2.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc acquired 3,679 shares as Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)’s stock declined 6.75%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 140,008 shares with $12.01M value, up from 136,329 last quarter. Nasdaq Inc. now has $13.28B valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 965,413 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 11.97% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 08/03/2018 – Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 18/04/2018 – Nasdaq Reviews Nordic Shutdown as Regulators Question Backups; 26/03/2018 – Nasdaq Climbs 3%, On Track For Best Day Since August 2015 — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Realm Therapeutics Files Registration Statement with the U.S. SEC to Facilitate Nasdaq Listing of ADSs Representing Ordinary Sh; 23/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT EVOP.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 23/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 63.61 Points (0.89%); 15/03/2018 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces Protected Smart Load Switch for USB Type-C Applications; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 11/04/2018 – Cartier Iron Retains European Investor Relations Firm; 06/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT IMRNW.O HALT REGULATORY CONCERN

Among 10 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 12 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 30 by Stephens. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 3 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Monday, October 29 to “Market Perform” rating. On Thursday, September 20 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. JP Morgan upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Friday, September 14 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 19 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, September 25. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, December 12 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. See Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $63 New Target: $66 Maintain

03/12/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $71 New Target: $64 Upgrade

19/11/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58 New Target: $75 Upgrade

19/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $74 Upgrade

19/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral New Target: $65 Upgrade

29/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $62 New Target: $71 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $68 New Target: $83 Upgrade

20/09/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $94 Upgrade

14/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49 New Target: $58 Upgrade

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nasdaq Welcomed 185 IPOs and 20 Exchange Transfers in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nasdaq and Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Sign New Trading Technology Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Iceland Welcomes City of Reykjavik as its First Green Bond Issuer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Nasdaq had 11 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NDAQ in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 18. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $88 target in Thursday, October 25 report. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $354,790 activity. Shares for $224,850 were sold by Wedenborn Lars. $129,940 worth of stock was sold by DENNISON ANN M on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold NDAQ shares while 156 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 117.06 million shares or 0.71% less from 117.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 680,392 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.26% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Korea Investment invested in 0.01% or 26,666 shares. Cibc has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 15,176 shares. Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.31% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 3,515 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 1,930 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hsbc Plc accumulated 240,310 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,133 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Advisors Capital Mngmt Llc holds 149,015 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Lc holds 0.36% or 6,209 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 1.31M shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 2.29 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 7.11% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 3.96 million shares traded or 176.83% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reuters: IBM, HPE victims of Chinese hacking – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “HP (NYSE:HPQ) Reports A Clean Q4 Beat, But Headwinds Keep Analysts On The Sidelines – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HPQ: Dividends Are Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Watch For When HP Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Is A Nimbler, More Focused Company (NYSE:HPE) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Fin has 0.04% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 180,874 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 84 shares. 8,014 are held by Srb Corporation. Creative Planning owns 7,906 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 20,624 shares. Gibraltar Capital holds 1.77% or 32,743 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 25,891 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% stake. The North Carolina-based Verity Asset Mngmt has invested 0.32% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Mngmt has invested 0.84% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Jpmorgan Chase And has 221,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gp invested in 0.01% or 42,096 shares. Kennedy Capital reported 81,372 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Corp has 861,109 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. 30,000 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares with value of $2.10 million were sold by LINDSAY JOHN W. Shares for $782,168 were sold by Bell John R.. 6,912 shares valued at $415,268 were sold by Lennox Michael on Tuesday, December 11. Shares for $736,573 were sold by MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA on Friday, September 14.