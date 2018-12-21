December 20-21 was a bad day for Animation Vision Cash (AVH) after -1.75% decline

It was bad day for Animation Vision Cash (AVH), as it declined by $-1.1578E-05 or -1.75%, touching $0.000648368. Top Crypto Analysts believe that Animation Vision Cash (AVH) is looking for the $0.0007132048 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.00119265537508498. The highest price was $0.000659946 and lowest of $0.000648368 for December 20-21. The open was $0.000659946. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, Animation Vision Cash (AVH) tokens went up 10.45% from $0.000587 for coin. For 100 days AVH is down -41.90% from $0.001116. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Animation Vision Cash (AVH) has 10.00B coins mined with the market cap $6.48M. It has 10.00B coins in circulation. It was founded on 20/01/2018. The Crypto AVH has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Animation Vision Cash (AVH) is a decentralized adult content publishing and copyright trading platform. It aims to integrate the blockchain technology within the adult industry by providing consumers and content creators access to features that can be used to make payments, smart contracts and social groups.

AVH token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency and was developed by the Animation Vision Cash platform. It serves as a medium of exchange between AVH users as well as to receive rewards, either by watching and voting on content or publishing it.