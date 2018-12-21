December 20-21 was a bad day for Esports.com (ERT) after -19.67% decline

Esports.com (ERT) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.004926948 or -19.67% trading at $0.020118371. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, Esports.com (ERT) eyes $0.0221302081 target on the road to $0.043920286645848. ERT last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.025045319 and low of $0.020118371 for December 20-21. The open was $0.025045319.

Esports.com (ERT) is down -50.79% in the last 30 days from $0.04088 per coin. Its down -77.32% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.08872 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ERT traded at $0.282. ERT has 60.00M coins mined giving it $1.21M market cap. Esports.com maximum coins available are 60.00M. ERT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 16/08/2017.

Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos.

Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content.