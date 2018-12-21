December 20-21 was a bad day for ZClassic (ZCL) after -1.83% decline

It was bad day for ZClassic (ZCL), as it declined by $-0.02463474 or -1.83%, touching $1.323296117. International Crypto Analysts believe that ZClassic (ZCL) is looking for the $1.4556257287 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $2.03987677356616. The highest price was $1.433741868 and lowest of $1.283059375 for December 20-21. The open was $1.347930857. It last traded at BitTrex exchange.

For a month, ZClassic (ZCL) tokens went down -24.81% from $1.76 for coin. For 100 days ZCL is down -63.34% from $3.61. It traded at $12.46 200 days ago. ZClassic (ZCL) has 5.54M coins mined with the market cap $7.34M. It has 21.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 06/11/2016. The Crypto ZCL has PoW proof type and operates under Equihash algorithm.

ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/