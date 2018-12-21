December 20-21 was a good day for Bitkan (KAN) after 4.76% rise

It was good day for Bitkan (KAN), as it jumped by $8.2124E-05 or 4.76%, touching $0.001806728. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Bitkan (KAN) is looking for the $0.0019874008 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.00405642053558844. The highest price was $0.00184779 and lowest of $0.001724604 for December 20-21. The open was $0.001724604. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, Bitkan (KAN) tokens went down -21.34% from $0.002297 for coin. For 100 days KAN is down -65.23% from $0.005196. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Bitkan (KAN) has 10.00B coins mined with the market cap $18.07M. It has 10.00B coins in circulation. It was founded on 02/05/2018. The Crypto KAN has proof type and operates under algorithm.

BitKan is a blockchain-based content payment platform providing to its user’s price monitoring, news, mining monitoring and different cryptocurrency wallets. BitKan’s platform allows users to store cryptocurrencies and to check live market prices on major exchanges. Also on the platform, users receive updated news, regarding the cryptocurrency market and set up price reminders.

BitKan issued a token named KAN following the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The KAN token is used as a payment method and as a reward within the BitKan ecosystem.