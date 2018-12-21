December 20-21 was a good day for Earth Token (EARTH) after 20.00% increase

Earth Token (EARTH) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $4.10579E-05 or 20.00% trading at $0.0002463474. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, Earth Token (EARTH) eyes $0.00027098214 target on the road to $0.000396593947518874. EARTH last traded at Liquid exchange. It had high of $0.0002463474 and low of $0.0002052895 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0002052895.

Earth Token (EARTH) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago EARTH traded at $0.00 (non existent). EARTH has 750.00 million coins mined giving it $184,761 market cap. Earth Token maximum coins available are 1000.00M. EARTH uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 23/10/2017.

The Earth Token is the native currency used in the Natural Asset Exchange blockchain platform which allows certified Natural Capital Asset project developers to list their products with no middlemen fees involved. EARTH is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token.