Degas Coin (DEA) raised to $0.0004516039 for a day

It was good day for Degas Coin (DEA), as it jumped by $0.0001231647 or 37.50%, touching $0.0004516039. Cryptocoin Experts believe that Degas Coin (DEA) is looking for the $0.00049676429 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.00113841829188596. The highest price was $0.0004516039 and lowest of $0.0003284392 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0003284392. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Degas Coin (DEA) tokens went up 22.92% from $0.0003674 for coin. For 100 days DEA is down -28.74% from $0.0006337. It traded at $0.0008254 200 days ago. Degas Coin (DEA) has 21.36 million coins mined with the market cap $9,646. It has 105.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 24/04/2017. The Crypto DEA has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Degas Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.