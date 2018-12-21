Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) by 17.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 5,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,982 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.85M, down from 33,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 924,586 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 7.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 247.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 million, up from 4,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 3.11 million shares traded or 28.16% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED

Among 22 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. ONEOK had 91 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Sunday, October 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $58.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, October 4. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 25 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62.0 target in Tuesday, October 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, November 2. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Tuesday, September 15 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ignore Seadrill Partners: Here Are 3 Better Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. ONEOK – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Behind-the-Scenes Conversation: Should I Buy More of This Market-Crushing High-Yield Stock? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp Com (NYSE:WAT) by 5,771 shares to 5,915 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc Cl (NASDAQ:FOX) by 15,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,062 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Park Circle reported 0.03% stake. Clark Capital Mgmt Gru Incorporated has invested 0.43% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Aperio Group Limited Company reported 351,647 shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Rfg Advisory Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,651 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 308,512 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 78,907 are owned by Pinnacle Lc. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1,625 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny holds 1.54M shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 146,028 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 20,511 shares. 868,900 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 106,397 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 7.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $125.62 million for 16.13 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Amdocs had 25 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 3. As per Wednesday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DOX in report on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of DOX in report on Thursday, December 14 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DOX in report on Tuesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vubiquity, an Amdocs Company, and its Strategic Partner, Discover Digital International, Launch Video On Demand with TelOne Zimbabwe – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United Technologies, Walmart, Invitae, Emergent Biosolutions, US Physical Therapy, and Amdocs â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Amdocs (DOX) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Limited Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.