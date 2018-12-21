South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 5.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 4,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,906 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.98 million, up from 73,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $234.01. About 1.09 million shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 3,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.58 million, up from 62,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 28.72M shares traded or 102.16% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Neutral” on Friday, April 7. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 12 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Tuesday, October 10. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $91 target. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, December 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 9 with “Hold”. On Thursday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by TD Securities on Thursday, August 6. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 8. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 18.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Verity John R sold $1.22 million worth of stock. 7,855 shares were sold by Schleckser Robert N, worth $619,861. The insider Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $1.26M was made by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. Another trade for 9,522 shares valued at $746,620 was made by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. The insider Hansen Neil A sold $214,914.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubic Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 25,418 shares. The Texas-based Next Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Guyasuta Advsr has 1.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westwood Mgmt Il reported 0.1% stake. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc accumulated 92,303 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Steinberg Asset Mngmt reported 24,087 shares. Asset Management Ltd Company owns 2,547 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 189,600 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 1.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Veritable Lp has invested 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,541 shares. Hexavest invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Beacon holds 0.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1,099 shares. Bancorp reported 1.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold ULTA shares while 182 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 49.89 million shares or 2.73% less from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bank & Trust Of America De reported 482,413 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl reported 19,889 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd owns 15,866 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company accumulated 551,303 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 23,595 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 10,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has 0.93% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated has 11,440 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Rmb Management Ltd Liability owns 739 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Corp invested in 350,238 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3,184 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust holds 67 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $21.15 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $552,383 was made by Nagler Lorna on Thursday, September 6. Halligan Catherine Ann had sold 129 shares worth $36,313.

