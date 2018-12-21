Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 23.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 84,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,282 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.21M, down from 356,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $25.71. About 35,640 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 4.73% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 2.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,454 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.81 million, down from 48,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 4.38M shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe reports Q4 earnings December 13 – Nasdaq” on December 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Is Like a Broken Record – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “AutoZone, Costco and Adobe are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Macy???s, Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Adobe – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Johnson & Johnson, Costco and Adobe – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. Ricks David A had bought 75 shares worth $19,607 on Monday, September 24. Rencher Bradley sold 12,000 shares worth $2.94 million. Parasnis Abhay also sold $2.73 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, July 20.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 33,999 shares to 67,700 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Gov Cr Etf (GVI).

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Mkt Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 7 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Pivotal Research given on Wednesday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, November 10. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160.0 target in Thursday, August 31 report. Cowen & Co maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 16 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, December 12 by J.P. Morgan. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185.0 target in Thursday, October 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 20 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 0.11% or 4,918 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prudential Fin holds 0.65% or 1.64M shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Principal Financial Grp holds 0.26% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Vision Cap reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 4,261 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. City Hldgs Co reported 195 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Management has invested 0.58% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Johnson has 0.18% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,450 shares. United Kingdom-based Kames Public Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 4,079 shares. Kepos LP reported 0.34% stake. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 85,964 shares.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $9.29M for 53.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Descartes Systems Group had 39 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) rating on Friday, May 27. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $23 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DSGX in report on Tuesday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, September 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, November 7. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, December 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26.0 target in Tuesday, August 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 9 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 26 report.