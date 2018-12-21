Deutsche Bank Gives Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Higher Rating; Physicians Realty Trust Has 1.42 Sentiment

Trading of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)‘s shares is going to be interesting today. Deutsche Bank upped the stock from a “Hold” to a “Buy”.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.21, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 125 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 88 cut down and sold their stock positions in Physicians Realty Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 156.93 million shares, up from 156.76 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Physicians Realty Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 59 Increased: 81 New Position: 44.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 1.24M shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has declined 1.62% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs: The Only Asset Class That Will Deliver Required Returns (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “DOC Is Solid As A Rock – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Physicians Realty Trust: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Up DOC? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2018.

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.54M for 15.19 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust for 2.13 million shares. Clean Yield Group owns 248,605 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.51% invested in the company for 985,134 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.16 million shares.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 56.59 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Among 5 analysts covering Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Arbor Realty Trust has $18.5 highest and $10 lowest target. $13.63’s average target is 34.95% above currents $10.1 stock price. Arbor Realty Trust had 7 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 24. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24 to “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by JMP Securities. The stock of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) rating on Monday, July 23. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $10 target.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It has a 7.36 P/E ratio. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.17, from 3.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.07 million shares or 54.34% less from 76.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 81,000 are owned by Omega Advisors. Bessemer Grp reported 27,600 shares stake. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.02% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). First Manhattan has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 2,300 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd has 0.07% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 1.08M shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 6.48 million shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 768,090 shares stake. Metropolitan Life owns 5,153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Communication owns 7,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Vanguard Group holds 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) or 2.78M shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corporation owns 1.33M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc owns 82,219 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability owns 76,849 shares.

More important recent Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Arbor Realty Trust Declares Special Dividend of $0.15 per Share – GlobeNewswire”, Streetinsider.com published: “Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Prices 8.7M Share Offering for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approx. $102.7M – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ABR’s profit will be $27.44M for 9.71 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.73% negative EPS growth.