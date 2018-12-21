Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 43.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 19,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,450 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44 million, down from 45,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $70.94. About 686,420 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION

Carval Investors Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 96.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carval Investors Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 91,850 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.67M, up from 46,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carval Investors Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 3.15M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard

Carval Investors Llc, which manages about $14.02B and $218.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) by 250,000 shares to 344,285 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $261.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,675 shares to 6,795 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (C).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.68M for 10.81 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. RAISBECK DAVID W also bought $988,335 worth of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Friday, December 7. BOLDEA LUCIAN had sold 3,523 shares worth $364,912 on Tuesday, July 31.