Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) by 7.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 10,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,640 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.70M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 549,579 shares traded. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 23.66% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Consolidated Same-Store Sales in the Range of Flat to Low-Single-Digit Declin; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Commends Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $250M; 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Adj EPS $1.22; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 11.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 145,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.54 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 1.85M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 4,370 shares to 46,225 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) by 30,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,035 shares, and cut its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Among 37 analysts covering Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 22 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. had 166 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Sunday, November 25 report. The stock of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 15 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 19. On Wednesday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The stock of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 16 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, May 31. Goldman Sachs maintained Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on Tuesday, June 28 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Positive” rating in Wednesday, March 9 report. On Wednesday, September 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Strong-Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus reinitiated the shares of DKS in report on Friday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold DKS shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 73.38 million shares or 5.61% more from 69.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp accumulated 91,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv owns 80,800 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited accumulated 0% or 307 shares. Hodges Mngmt reported 55,000 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd owns 1.46M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corp owns 2.30 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 50,506 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research reported 27,207 shares. Euclidean Technology Mngmt Ltd accumulated 31,613 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.97% invested in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 5,846 were reported by Shelton. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 3,220 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

